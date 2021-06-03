Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her in a sexy black string bikini as she fetched 250 Million followers on Instagram. In the pictures, the gorgeous influencer can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body and giving us major fitness goals. She has also expressed her love for her fans in the caption. While sharing the pictures, Kim wrote, "225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

