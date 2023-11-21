There's nothing Sidharth Malhotra can't pull off, whether it's an ethnic kurta, Indo-western attire, or even a casual semi-formal blazer and pants. Recently, Disney+ shared a short video featuring Sidharth Malhotra, and he undoubtedly looks dapper in that grey and white single-layer coat and pants, accessorized with a blue watch, a locket, and stylish shades. He is set to be the next guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 5 Promo. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan ‘To Stir Up a Storm’ With Their Secrets in Next Episode; SOTY Stars Roast Karan Johar (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Promo Video For KWK S8:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

