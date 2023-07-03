Tejasswi Prakash has been setting trends and turning heads with her gorgeous sense of style! From traditional to modern ensembles, she can carry any outfit effortlessly. Recently, the Naagin actress posted a few pictures of herself in a blue pantsuit and she obsoletely slayed it. She completed her look with sleek gelled-back straight hair. As accessories, the actress paired green drop earrings. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Arrive in Style at Actress' Marathi Film School College Ani Life's Special Screening in Mumbai (View Pics and Video).

Check Out Tejasswi Prakash's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

