TV's most loved couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted looking absolutely stylish at the actress' Marathi film School College Ani Life's special screening in Mumbai today (April 13). While Karan was clicked in casual wear, on the other hand, Tejasswi spelled chic in a multi-coloured dress. The duo were also accompanied by Parkash's family. FYI, with this film, Rohit Shetty is all set to mark his debut as a producer in the Marathi film industry. School College Ani Life Trailer Out! Tejasswi Prakash's Second Marathi Film Releases in Theatres on April 14, Marks Rohit Shetty's First Marathi Production (Watch Video).

TejRan at School College Ani Life's Screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Tejasswi Prakash With Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Meet Stylish Duo Karan-Tejasswi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

