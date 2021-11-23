BLACKPINK's Lisa is back to delight us with her another casual look that is no less than a dream. The Thai rapper slayed the simplest outfits with sheer charm and fashion that took all her fans by surprise. Lisa's hot-chic crop top styled with high-waist pants are worth a compliment. She's following the casual trend in a yet different style that keeps her above everyone else! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Turns Into Squid Game’s ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Doll, and She Nails the Cute yet Creepy Halloween 2021 Look (View Pics).

Check Out Lisa's Latest Pictures in a Casual Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)