While many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat and more made their way onto the red carpet in extravagant outfits, there was another who made its debut. A cockroach found its way to the Met Gala and walked the red carpet as the camera man tried to click photos of it. While it did not keep in theme with Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the crowd still cheered for the little "celeb". Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto and Doja Cat Pay Homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette in a Complete Mascot and Gown.

Watch Cockroach's Debut Here:

The camera man at the #MetGala photographing the cockroach. pic.twitter.com/xTBiMQTEy1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)