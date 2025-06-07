A Reddit post has gone viral after a user shared a disturbing video allegedly showing a cockroach crawling over trays of paneer rolls at Theobroma’s Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai. The user, who visited the patisserie with a friend, claimed they were moments away from ordering the same item when they noticed the insect. They immediately informed the staff, who removed the tray in front of them, but the user expressed concern over what happened afterward. Captioning the post with a warning to others, the video quickly gained traction, prompting others to share similar food safety horror stories. Hyderabad: Cockroach Infestation, Rotten Vegetables and Expired Products Found at 2 Restaurants During Inspection by Food Safety Task Force (See Pics and Videos).

Cockroach Crawls Over Paneer Rolls at Mumbai’s Theobroma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)