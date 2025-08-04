In a shocking incident, cockroaches were found aboard Air India flight AI180, which was flying from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata. In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson said that two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board the San Francisco-Mumbai Air India Flight AI180. "Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter. During the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue," the spokesperson said. Later, the Air India flight AI180 departed for Mumbai on time. "Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations," Air India said. Air India Cancels Singapore-Chennai Flight AI349 Due to Technical Snag in Plane.

Cockroaches Found Aboard San Francisco-Mumbai Air India Flight AI180

