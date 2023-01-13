During the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2022, a powerful statement was made by Miss Universe Bahrain 2022, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa, who wore a pink “burkini”, which is a style of swimsuit for women that covers the whole body except the face, hands and feet. She was representing Arab women, and her stunning cape had a sketch of an Arab woman along with the statements, “Arab women should be represented" and "A Muslim woman can also become a Miss Universe". She wore this burkini during the preliminary competition at the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans. Miss Universe 2022 Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant Free Live Stream.

Watch Video of Bahrain's Evelin Abdullah Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Bahrain (@missuniversebahrain)

