Mouni Roy has got a knack of exuberating her sartorial looks with utmost beauty and charm. The Bengali actress shared a slew of pics in black and golden saree that came from the racks of Masaba Gupta. She served glam in the stunning gota saree by teaming it with golden jhumkas and statement gold cuff. She oozed six yards of elegance during Brahmastra promotions in her bold ethnic look for the day! Mouni Roy Sets the Internet Ablaze in Yellow Mini Dress and Stylish Corset Jacket; View Pics of Brahmastra Actress

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Glamorous Black and Golden Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

