Mouni Roy masters the chic looks like no other with her exuberant charm and flawless vogue. The Brahmastra actress shared pics in lemon yellow mini dress as she walked down in style on the streets of Dubai. What grabbed the attention of her fans was her brown leather corset that added drama to her breezy attire. The high-waist corset jacket was an absolute show-stopper! Her dewy make-up went perfectly well with her casual-chic style that surely set the internet ablaze! Mouni Roy Looks Ethereal in an All-White Gorg Anarkali Set for Gokul Ashtami Celebrations (View Pics)

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Yellow Mini Dress and Corset Jacket:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)