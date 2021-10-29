Mouni Roy is here to set the temperature soaring with her latest clicks from Dubai. As the bold beauty has shared some sexy pics of hers on social media that see her in a bikini. In the photos, she could be seen posing in a burnt orange bikini which she has paired with a long beachy skirt. The actress looks amazing in the pics from Dubai and we bet you won't deny this.

Mouni Roy in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)