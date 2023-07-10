Neha Bhasin surely knows how to turn heads on Instagram! Well, as the Bigg Boss star today (July 10) dropped pics on her IG which are too hot to handle. In the shared photos, the singer could be seen posing seductively flaunting her curvaceous figure in red lingerie. Neha teamed her alluring couture with a ruffled robe. "Red is the colour of Love," she captioned the photos. She's surely ageing like a fine wine! Disha Patani Shares Sexy Mirror Photos in Her Leopard Print Bikini That Is Now Lost! (View Pics).

Neha Bhasin's Hot Avatar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)