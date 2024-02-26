Nikita Dutta is known for playing versatile roles on screen and even for her unique sartorial choices. For the promotion of her upcoming film, Dange, the actress showed off her eclectic taste once again. She looked stunning in a chic multi-coloured dress, highlighting her impeccable style. The off-shoulder and figure-hugging design perfectly accentuated her toned figure, while golden heels, rings, and rectangular earrings added a touch of elegance. Her makeup, featuring hints of peach and brown nail polish, along with long lashes, enhanced her charming appearance. With her gorgeous hair left loose, Nikita effortlessly completed the charming look. Nikita Dutta Looks Fabulous in Sheer Orange Mini Dress (See Pics).

View Nikita Dutta’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

