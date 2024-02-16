Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming bilingual film Dange has been grabbing attention since the film's teaser was released on January 27. The makers dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the movie on February 16 raising the excitement levels more. Staying true to its title, the trailer sees a faceoff between lead stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat. The BGM keeps viewers engaged throughout the trailer. The trailer also features college life, fun, romance and action. The trailer exhibits every quality required for a good college drama film. Alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat, the film also stars Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in leading roles. Dange is presented by T-Series and Roox Media. Dange/ Por Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane-Ehan Bhatt and Arjun Das-Kalidas Jayram Are Ready to Riot in Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil Bilingual (Watch Video).

Watch Dange Trailer Here:

