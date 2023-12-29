Nikki Tamboli turned heads in a stunning purple sequin saree paired with a velvet blouse, showcasing her enviable hourglass figure in a recent video. Elevating her fashion quotient, Tamboli donned a glamorous avatar, accentuated by striking makeup—a bold eyeliner complemented by pink eyeshadow and nude glossy lips. Her cascading wavy beach hair added to the allure. With this striking ensemble and impeccable styling, Nikki once again asserted her prowess in setting high fashion standards. Nikki Tamboli Stuns in a Shimmery Black Outfit for Her Birthday Bash, Bigg Boss 14 Fame Shares Pics From the Intimate Celebration on Insta.

See Nikki Tamboli's Latest Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)