Nikki Tamboli recently turned heads in a stunning white and green floral gown, accentuating her glamorous side with a thigh-slit design and a low neckline, showcasing her enviable legs. The actress effortlessly posed for the camera, gracing her Instagram feed with captivating images. Tamboli complemented her attire with a glamorous makeup look, perfectly aligning with the elegance of her ensemble. Nikki Tamboli Stuns in a Shimmery Black Outfit for Her Birthday Bash, Bigg Boss 14 Fame Shares Pics From the Intimate Celebration on Insta.

See Nikki Tamboli's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

