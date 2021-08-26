Nushrratt Bharuccha is undoubtedly an avid social media user. She often treats her fans with amazing pictures and videos. Now recently, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few sizzling pictures wherein she can be seen channelling her 'Brown Kudi' look in an oversized brown button-down shirt paired with a lacy white bralette. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

