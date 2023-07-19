



Nushrratt Bharuccha has left fans spellbound with her breathtaking appearance in a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit black dress, as seen in the pictures shared on social media. The actress exuded confidence and elegance in the stunning ensemble, showcasing her perfectly toned legs and captivating beauty. With her hair styled in a clean and chic look, Nushrratt opted for a dramatic makeup that accentuated her features, leaving a lasting impression on her followers. Happy Birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha: From Traditional to Western, Selfiee Actress Nails Her Fashion Game (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)