Shehnaaz Gill always comes up with gorgeous ethnic wear that leaves the fashion police in complete awe of her beauty. Recently, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress clicked on the sets of Desi Vibes in Andheri, Mumbai. In these Pictures, she is wearing a pink Anarkali salwar suit paired with long silver colour earrings. She kept her makeup minimal. Desi Vibes: Shehnaaz Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Bhagwan of Acting’, Shares Pics on Insta!.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

