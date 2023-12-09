Shraddha Kapoor recently stole the limelight in a stunning outfit that caught everyone's eye. Her dress, a dazzling cowl neck metallic midi, was oozing with glamour and style. It hugged her figure beautifully, highlighting her graceful shape. The subtle neckline added a charming touch to her look. She matched it with silver heels and a bag, leaving her wavy hair flowing freely. Shraddha Kapoor Seen Sporting a New Short Hairstyle While Attending Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Beautiful and Sexy In This Metallic Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

