Sober, bright and refreshing! Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier has shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen wearing a ‘Pattu Pavadai’ dress in a peachish-rust orange colour that suits her best and is a must, to add to your Onam dress collection! With wavy hair, long jhumkas and gajra pinned in her hair, Priya Varrier gives us a perfect Malayalee Kutty (Malayalee Girl) look with this dress. Have a glimpse at these photos to have a better look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

