Since her debut in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak Tiwari is making noise for all the right reasons. Apart from her acting, the young actress is also the talk of the town because of her style. Currently, Palak is enjoying her vacay time in Maldives and recently dropped few stunning pics from the exotic locale on Instagram. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying her floating breakfast by the poolside in blue monokini. Palak Tiwari Strikes Sexy Pose in a Floral Bodycon Mini Dress That's Perfect for Summer; Check Out Pics of the KBKJ Star!

Palak Tiwari Vacationing in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

