Pooja Hegde recently shared glamorous pictures of her from a recent magazine shoot. The actor is seen in different colourful lehengas and ethnic outfits in the photos. In one of the pictures, Pooja is seen in an orange lehenga choli. She styled the look with an embellished blue choker and statement earrings. In another look, Pooja is seen in a lavender lehenga. Pooja looks absolutely stunning in her traditional avatar. In one of the looks, the Bollywood actor is seen in a pink embellished saree. In another look, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor donned a stunning yellow lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Pooja Hegde, Whose Nailed This Blingy Outfit?

Check Pooja Hegde's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

