The Mother has arrived! Yusssss, Priyanka Chopra recently posed for The Zoe Report and she's slaying it. For the magazine, the Citadel star opted for some fashionably risqué outfits and we must admit, there's no one like her. Right from posing in mesh dress to backless lime green couture, PeeCee is looking like a style goddess in her photoshoot pics. The actress could be seen posing against nature. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive in Stunning Silver Dress with Pink Cape and Lacy Shirt with Blazer at Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (View Pics and Videos).

Priyanka Chopra for The Zoe Report:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

