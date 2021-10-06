Guess who’s having the perfect day off? It’s our very own Desi Girl! Priyanka Chopra Jonas had one hell of a fantastic day in Valencia, a gorgeous city in Spain. The 39-year-old former beauty queen was aboard her yacht with her mother, Madhu and a couple of close friends. Yes, her hubby was MIA, but that did not stop Pri from having fun. She flaunted her sculpted, desirable body in not one but two very skimpy swimsuits – a yellow monokini and a red hot bikini! The Baywatch actress also rode a jet ski, soaked up the sun, bonded with her pet Diana and overall had a super fun time.

Now, That's A Photo Dump We All Have Been Waiting For

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Check Out Priyanka As She Rides Jet Ski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)