At the trailer launch event of their film Radhe Shyam, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde packed quite a stylish punch. While the actor was seen in an all-black casual look that comprised of a coat, the lady, on the other hand opted for a sexy white high-neck mini dress with dramatic sleeves. It was indeed fashion was done right! Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas’ Character’s Prediction About Love Goes Wrong; Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry With Him Looks Electrifying (Watch Video).

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde in White Mini Dress:

