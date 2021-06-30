The Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan is an avid social media user. She loves to keep her fans updated and entertained by sharing several beautiful pictures of her on the photo-sharing app. Recently, Radhika took to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her. In the pictures, she can be seen donning chic pink-hued flared pants with a strappy crop top. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)