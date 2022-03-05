It's not at all easy to wear out-of-the-box attires all the damn time, but Rakul Preet Singh does it with utmost ease. As the Attack actress for he recent photoshoot went for a dramatic short green dress with puff sleeves. She shared a few snaps on Instagram that sees her all decked up in the mini. Not to miss, the sleek hairdo and silver earrings plus stilettos. Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Taj Mahal in Agra; Video Goes Viral!

Rakul Preet Singh Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

