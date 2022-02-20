It was last year when actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official. Now, a video of the pair has been going viral online that sees the duo all masked up visiting Taj Mahal in Agra. Isn't that romantic? Rakul Preet Singh Pens a Loved-Up Birthday Wish for Beau Jackky Bhagnani, Calls Him ’Sunshine’!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)