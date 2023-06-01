Renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, Ram Charan is equally celebrated for his down-to-earth demeanor. Every time the RRR star encounters the paparazzi, he never fails to extend warm greetings adorned with his infectious million-dollar smile. On Wednesday, Ram Charan was once again captured by shutterbugs as he strolled out of the Mumbai airport. The actor exuded charm in a stylish green shirt coupled with blue jeans, accentuated by his trademark sunglasses. With folded hands, Ram Charan graciously acknowledged the paparazzi, even waving at them before bidding adieu. Ram Charan Announces His Maiden Production The India House Based on Veer Savarkar (Watch Video)

Check Out The Video Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)