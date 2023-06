Renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, Ram Charan is equally celebrated for his down-to-earth demeanor. Every time the RRR star encounters the paparazzi, he never fails to extend warm greetings adorned with his infectious million-dollar smile. On Wednesday, Ram Charan was once again captured by shutterbugs as he strolled out of the Mumbai airport. The actor exuded charm in a stylish green shirt coupled with blue jeans, accentuated by his trademark sunglasses. With folded hands, Ram Charan graciously acknowledged the paparazzi, even waving at them before bidding adieu. Ram Charan Announces His Maiden Production The India House Based on Veer Savarkar (Watch Video)