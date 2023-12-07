Rani Mukerji made a stunning style statement in a gorgeous, flowy black ensemble. Rani wore a beautiful tiered black dress on the red carpet of The Archies Premiere Gala. The Bollywood icon's jet-black ensemble featured a plunging neckline and flared sleeves, bringing a feminine allure. Rani styled her brown locks in soft, bouncy waves. The Hichki actress wore soft glam makeup featuring beige pink lips that perfectly suited her light-coloured eyes and completed her attire with exquisite, statement jewellery. Catch her latest look below! Kajol and Rani Mukerji Steal the Spotlight With Their Glamorous Looks on the Latest Episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Rani Makes a Flowy Style Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

