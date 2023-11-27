Kajol and Rani Mukerji reclaim the limelight on the upcoming Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode, setting the stage on fire with their glamorous looks. In a nostalgic nod to the golden era of the 2000s, these Bollywood icons transported us to an era of timeless beauty and impeccable fashion. Making a sizzling appearance on the coveted couch of Koffee with Karan Season 8, a snippet of the video shared by Karan unveiled the two Bollywood divas' chic attires. Kajol mesmerised in a long brown, one-shoulder fitted dress that accentuated her curves, radiating sheer ravishing charm. Meanwhile, Rani captivated hearts in a short, popping yellow outfit, exuding equal grace and charm. The duo's fashion prowess and playful banter with Karan Johar promise an iconic episode to look forward to. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kajol Threatens To ‘Walk Out’ From Show; Forgets Rani Mukerji ‘Special Appearance’ in K3G (Watch Promo Video).

Kajol And Rani On Koffee With Karan Season 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)