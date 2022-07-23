Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot for a magazine is a hot topic of discussion right now. From a section of people lauding the Befikre's move to other ones trolling him, internet is divided. However, amidst this chaos, it's Myntra who 'fixed' Ranveer's naked pics as they shared an edited version of the viral naked post which sees the Bollywood star wearing a printed top and red pants. Yay or nay? Ranveer Singh Goes Nude in This Bold and NSFW Magazine Photoshoot (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh in Myntra's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYNTRA (@myntra)

Ranveer Singh's OG Naked Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)