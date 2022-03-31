Rihanna has been setting new maternity fashion goals ever since the announcement of her pregnancy. At the Oscars 2022 after-party as well, the singer made sure she makes heads turn. She stepped on the red carpet of the part in a black organza turtleneck gown that had a long organza sequin skirt. The outfit was specially designed for her by Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Finishing her attire with a pair of white sneakers, Rihanna left her hair down her back in a unique zig-zag parting style. She accessorised her look with a pair of black-and-white statement earrings and dewy makeup.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

Rihanna stuns in newly shared photos from the #Oscars after-party. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HJIBCdJzQ1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2022

