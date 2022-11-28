Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky’s pictures from Barbados have taken the internet by storm. The couple attended the Beenie Man concert in Barbados. Rihanna sizzled in a hot red minidress with cutouts, opted for braided hairstyle, beaded choker and kept her makeup minimal. She walked in style in slip-on heels and carried a matching clutch as well. A$AP Rocky looked dapper in tie-dye full-sleeved t-shirt and shorts and completed his look with a cool pair of red sneakers and bucket hat. Rihanna Spoke About Her Six-Month-Old Son, Says Her Baby Boy Is Funny, Happy and Fat.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Barbados pic.twitter.com/iUzAPC44Yc — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) November 27, 2022

Slaying It

Rihanna And Asap Rocky 👩🏾‍❤️‍👨🏾 pic.twitter.com/deU9W3UmnL — Bruno (@vieiirafenty) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)