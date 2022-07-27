Rubina Dilaik who has returned from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is now on a vacay with hubby dearest it seems. As the Bigg Boss winner took to Instagram and shared a HOT picture of hers with Abhinav Shukla wherein the couple could be seen chilling in a lake. While Rubina can be seen in a bikini, her betterhalf is shirtless. Sexy and how! Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat Groove to Viral ‘Ghoomi Ghoomi’ Song While Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)