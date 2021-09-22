Actress Rubina Dilaik is living the life of her dreams since winning the Bigg Boss 14 title. While the 34-year-old was always a big name on the small screen, she touched new heights of fame post the win. Especially in her newfound role as that of a social media influencer. Rubina’s OOTDs, her hairdos, her travel destinations, everything is a big hit among her ardent fans. And she is bound to create more buzz with her casual-chic yet sexy OOTD.

Rubina is wearing a dusty oxblood crochet bralette with a pair of white denim. She continues to flaunt her new hairstyle, with a bang. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks nothing like her on-screen persona and we’re not complaining.

View Rubina Dilaik's Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

