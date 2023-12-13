Rupali Ganguly, the beloved Anupamaa of Star Plus' hit daily soap, has left fans spellbound with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a series of breathtaking pictures showcasing her radiant beauty in a stunning powder blue salwar suit. The intricate details of the suit, along with the sheer dupatta, exude a delicate charm that perfectly complements Rupali's graceful demeanor. She further elevated the look with a statement neckpiece and flawless glowy makeup, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance. Have a look! Rashmika Mandanna Is a Sight for Sore Eyes in Brown Strapless Leather Dress, Animal Actress Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Latest Pics!

Rupali Ganguly Stuns in Ethnic Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)