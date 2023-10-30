Sanya Malhotra has shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media. The Jawan actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a black and white pantsuit set consisting of a black blazer adorned with white collars and paired with black formal pants. She styled the look with golden earrings, rings and black stilettos. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for a glam makeup look with nude lipstick shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek brows and nude eyeshadow. Sanya Malhotra Looks Refreshing in Her July Photo Dump, Check Kathal Actor's Street Style.

Here's Sanya Malhotra's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

