Sanya Malhotra is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often shares her mesmerising selfies and jaw-dropping hot photos on Instagram. Speaking of that, Sanya is currently on vacation and has been sharing photos and keeping her fans updated. On Thursday, Sanya took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of herself looking hot in a black bikini top. She rounded off her look with a black skirt and matching shirt. Going by the photos, Sanya had a good time enjoying the sunset. Sanya Malhotra Slays in Burnt Orange Pantsuit, Strikes Pose-Perfect Shots in Latest Instagram Photos!.

Check Out Sanya Malhotra's Latest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)