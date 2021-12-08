Sara Tendulkar is a sheer beauty who never fails to stun her fans with her gorgeous looks and cute style. This time too, the famous cricketer's daughter took to Instagram to share her pictures from her first modelling shoot and we must say that she looks like a complete angel! Her camel-coloured crepe dress looks just perfect on the young star and her messy hairdo just amps up her style like anything!

Check Out Sara Tendulkar's Beautiful Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)