Sara Tendulkar is always on-fleek with her fashion sense that radiates her charm and beauty perfectly. Famous cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter never fails to create an impression in her lovely outfits. This time again, Sara posted a picture from her Bali vacation where she could be seen candidly posing in black crop top and mini skirt. She clicked in the casual outfit while striking a carefree pose for the camera. No doubt, her smile says it all! Her radiant looks and charisma set goals for all those who are looking for an uber chic outfit to stun on their vacation! View pics of this charmer as she spends her vacation in Indonesia. Sara Tendulkar Is an Ethnic Beauty in Green Sharara Set; View Pic of the Stunner Exuding Ultimate Fashion Goals for Festive Season

Sara Tendulkar in Black Crop Top and Mini Skirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)