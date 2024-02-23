Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a picturesque vacation on the beautiful island of Langkawi, Malaysia. The Kushi actress took to social media to share snippets of her serene getaway. In a sexy brown bikini, Samantha was also seen enjoying a dip in water. One of her posts captured her in a moment of peaceful meditation, showcasing the tranquillity of the destination. Sharing glimpses of her luxurious resort, she expressed her appreciation for the stunning locale with the caption "Highest love". Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

