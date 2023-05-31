Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of Bollywood, continues to mesmerize audiences with his unmatched style and irresistible charm. In his latest pictures, he effortlessly commands attention, setting trends with his impeccable fashion choices. The first image captures King Khan's timeless appeal as he rocks a classic white shirt paired with denim jeans, exuding effortless elegance. In the subsequent pictures, SRK dons a rugged look, emanating undeniable charisma in a black t-shirt, brown jacket, and cargo pants. Shah Rukh Khan Family: Know More About King Khan's Parents, Sister, Wife and Children!. Check Out The Pictures Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

