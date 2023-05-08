Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood is among India's most famous and successful actors. Born on November 2, 1965, in New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan has a diverse cultural background. While the actor impresses with his acting, his roles as a family man and a father to his beloved children are also much talked about. In this article, we will look at the actor’s family tree.

Shah Rukh Khan’s parents are Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan. His father was a freedom fighter and a prominent member of the Indian National Congress. His mother Lateef Fatima was an activist and social worker. Shah Rukh Khan Is Not India's Tom Cruise! SRK Fans Lambast US Film Reporter.

Shah Rukh Khan's parents were of Muslim and Pathan descent, respectively. He has one sibling – an elder sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan who is elder to him. She lives a life of anonymity and prefers to be away from the limelight. Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents at a very early age, and his sister is said to have battled depression. She lives in Khan’s mansion in Mumbai.

In the year 1991, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chhibba, a successful interior designer. The couple has three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Aryan Khan, the eldest son, is currently studying film-making in the United States. Suhana Khan is interested in acting and has appeared in a few short films. She also studied acting in New York. Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's Camaraderie Steal the Spotlight.

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their son AbRam Khan in 2013 via surrogacy. The actor is known to be very protective of his children, and his children also prefer keeping a low profile in the media. The family was spotted together and snapped at the NMACC opening in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan holds such a stature that every move of his family members attracts media attention. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a family picture with all of them together, and everyone showered them with love. Fans are more excited to see Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on the big screens next.

