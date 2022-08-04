Shalini Pandey is serving uber-glam beach looks on social media. The Arjun Reddy actress has shared few stunning pictures from her Maldivian vacay and they are too hot to handle. The actress is a bombshell in blue beachwear! She has donned blue bikini top and teamed it with floral printed bottoms for the beach day. Shalini Pandey Looks Beautiful in a Polka Dot Swimsuit As She Enjoys Pool Time! (View Pics).

Shalini Pandey in Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)