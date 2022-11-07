Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known to be quite a fashionable star in the industry and never fails to impress the critics. Now, today (Nov 7), the actress dropped a few stunning pics on her Instagram that sees her in a white floral saree with blush pink blouse. Not to miss, her strong makeup game, earrings and hairdo. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Her Bright Yellow Dress is What a Pocket Full of Sunshine Would Look Like (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

