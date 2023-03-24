Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is irresistible in her new ultra-hot pics online! The TV star who's known for playing 'bahu' on Indian TV is a 'babe' on Instagram. While scrolling IG, we bumped into a still of the actress that sees her striking an alluring pose amidst nature in bikini. Shiny spells HOT in a swimsuit. Srishty Rode Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod in Yellow Monokini; Check Out the Actress' Super Hot Pics by the Pool!

Shiny Doshi in Hot Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shiny doshi (@shinydoshi15)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)