Srishty Rode surely knows how to grab attention on Instagram. Well, as the TV actress dropped a series of clicks online that see her looking absolutely gorgeous in a yellow monokini that accentuates her curves. The girl is teaching beginners how to pose by the pool for an Insta-worthy picture. Check out the actress' sexy AF pics below. Storm Reid Whips Up a 'Storm' in Her Tricoloured Bikini; 'The Last of Us' Star is Quite a Hottie in These Sexy Clicks (View Pics).

Srishty Rode in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)